Oct 28 Chris Rolfe scored the late winner as D.C. United opened the Major League Soccer playoffs with a wild comeback 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution at RFK Stadium on Wednesday.

With the knockout round victory, United booked their place in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

A spectacular bicycle-kick goal by New England striker Juan Agudelo to open the scoring counted for nothing as the Revolution, last season's MLS Cup runners-up, fell at the first hurdle this time.

Chris Pontius equalised for United on the stroke of half-time when he headed home a free kick.

In the second half, Rolfe missed a penalty in the 76th minute when he hit the post, but made amends shortly afterwards by slotting home from close range in the 83rd minute.

As well as scoring the winner, Rolfe twice hit the woodwork.

The ended on a controversial note when New England midfielder Jermaine Jones was sent off during second half stoppage time for protesting a handball in the box by D.C. defender Sean Franklin.

With New England pressing for a late equaliser, referee Mark Geiger turned down the penalty appeal. An incensed Jones, who had earlier been booked, then sprinted towards the official and was promptly shown another yellow card.

The United States international then flung his arms out and appeared to make contact with the referee's chest, even before the official could brandish a red card.

Jones then put his left hand on the referee's shoulder and his right hand on the official's chest and continued to verbally protest the decision, before being physically restrained by a team mate. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating.)