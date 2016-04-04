April 3 Kaka made up for lost time in his first Major League Soccer game of the season by scoring a goal and providing two assists as Orlando City eased to a 4-1 rout of defending MLS Cup champions Portland Timbers on Sunday.

The dynamic Brazilian quickly showed he would not be hampered by the thigh injury that kept him out of the first three games of the campaign by setting up two goals in the opening 32 minutes before scoring immediately after halftime.

Orlando were all over visiting Portland from the kickoff and opened the scoring in the 13th minute when English defender Seb Hines headed home a pinpoint Kaka free kick into the area.

American Brek Shea doubled the advantage in the 32nd minute when he capped a nifty give-and-go with Kaka by sending a left-footed blast to the top right-hand corner.

Portland had a chance to cut Orlando's lead in half but Nigerian Fanendo Adi's spot kick was saved by Joe Bendik after Shea was penalised for handball in the 42nd minute.

The miss proved costly as former World Player of the Year Kaka ghosted into the area to slot home in the 48th minute and a Kevin Molino penalty 30 minutes later put the game out of reach.

Portland substitute Jack McInerney scored a consolation goal for the Timbers when he poked home from close range in the 89th minute.

The loss extended a disappointing start to the campaign for Portland, who have suffered two defeats and picked up a draw since winning their season opener, and are ninth in the 10-team Western Conference.

Orlando continued their unbeaten start to the season and lead the Eastern Conference on eight points after winning for the second consecutive game following a pair of draws. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by John O'Brien)