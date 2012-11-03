Nov 2 Goalkeeper Nick Rimando helped Real Salt Lake survive an attacking blitz from the Seattle Sounders, ensuring his side sneaked a 0-0 draw on Friday and put them in the driving seat of their Major League Soccer Western Conference semi-finals.

Rimando produced six saves, three of which were brilliant reflex reactions, to what appeared certain goals and overcame a stray elbow from a collision that left him with a black eye in the first leg of the semi-final, played in front of more than 34,000 screaming and singing Seattle fans.

The result gives Real Salt Lake the edge heading home for the second leg on Nov. 8 in Utah.

"We left everything out on the field today but we didn't get the result. We didn't score that's the only thing," Seattle goalkeeper Michael Gspurning said.

"Rimando came up with some huge saves and it makes it a little bit difficult for us now.

"We still have chances but Salt Lake is now favorite but we're not afraid to go there next Thursday.

"It's all or nothing next game. Don't write us off, we're still in the game and we will prepare and give 100 percent."

Seattle's Jeff Parke and Brad Evans and Salt Lake's Kyle Beckerman and Javier Morales will take yellow cards into the second leg after being booked.

(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)