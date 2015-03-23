March 22 The San Jose Earthquakes became the latest team in Major League Soccer to move into their own purpose-built venue and they celebrated the opening game at the Avaya stadium on Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire.

A capacity crowd of 18,000 only had to wait until the fifth minute for the opening goal to San Jose's rookie Fatai Alashe, who headed home from close range after Chicago failed to clear a corner.

The Earthquakes doubled the lead in the 21st minute through Ty Harden when Fire keeper Sean Johnson failed to hold on to a Clarence Goodson strike and Harden pounced to slot home the loose ball.

Eight minutes later Harrison Shipp pulled one back for the Fire's first goal of the season but that wasn't enough to stop Frank Yallop's team falling to their third successive loss.

The New York Red Bulls defeated D.C. United 2-0 with English forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, the top scorer in MLS last year, opening his acccount with a confident finish in the 25th minute.

Wright-Phillips then turned creator, setting up compatriot Lloyd Sam in the 71st minute with the former Leeds United winger firing into Bill Hamid's near post.

D.C. missed a stoppage time penalty when Chris Pontius blasted the spot kick over the bar. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Ransom)