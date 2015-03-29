March 28 Brazil's former World Player of the Year Kaka inspired Orlando City to fight back from a two goal deficit and earn a 2-2 draw at Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The ex-AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder set up one goal and then scored the equaliser as the MLS newcomers picked up a deserved point.

Orlando were missing seven players away on international duty and coach Adrian Heath was forced to shuffle his side for the game at the Olympic Stadium.

Montreal took the lead in the 14th minute with a penalty from Argentine Ignacio Piatti after Orlando's Irish international defender Sean St.Ledger handled inside the area.

The Impact extended their lead when Jack McInerney took advantage of confusion in the Orlando defence and lobbed City keeper Donovan Ricketts.

Orlando pulled a goal back in the 29th minute when Pedro Ribeiro fired home from close range after Kaka slipped the ball to him inside the area.

The Brazilian pair combined again just 90 seconds later when Ribeirio surged through the middle and found Kaka to his left who made no mistake with a confident side-foot finish.

"I honestly thought we were going to score again all evening, and I'm really delighted with the players attitude," said Heath. "Its been a difficult week for us with so many of the guys missing."

MLS's other new team fell to their first defeat, losing 1-0 to Sporting Kansas City at Yankee Stadium, without the injured David Villa. Ike Opara powered in a 12th minute header for Kansas City from a long throw from Matt Besler.

Former England midfielder Frank Lampard, who will join New York in July after finishing the Premier League season with parent club Manchester City, was in attendance at the match.

Defending champions LA Galaxy suffered their first loss of the campaign with Chris Pontius's injury time header giving D.C United a 1-0 win.

Last season's MLS Cup runners-up, New England Revolution, picked up their first win with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes thanks to two first half goals from Kelyn Rowe.

Bradley Wright-Phillips and Mike Grella were on target for the New York Red Bulls in their 2-1 win at Columbus Crew. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)