April 5 (Javier Morales gathered the rebound from his own 44th minute free-kick and smashed the ball home to give unbeaten Real Salt Lake a 1-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

Morales' first strike had deflected back off the San Jose wall, but he reacted well to gather the ball and beat goalkeeper David Bingham for the game's only goal.

With U.S. men's national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck both in attendance at the new Avaya Stadium, San Jose's best chances fell to Adam Jahn, who shot wide inside the six-yard box.

In the day's other match, Sporting Kansas City stung Philadelphia Union 3-2 after scoring twice in stoppage time.

With City trailing 2-1, Jalil Anibaba grabbed the equaliser in the 91st minute before Krisztian Nemeth knocked in the winner three minutes later.

Philadelphia had taken the lead three minutes in thanks to an own goal from Jacob Peterson before Dom Dwyer tied the score in the 16 minute.

The Union regained the lead three minutes later from Fernando Aristeguieta's header. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)