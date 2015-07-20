July 19 Columbus Crew earned their second win in four days over Chicago Fire with a 3-1 victory on Sunday that lifted them to second in the Eastern Conference.

In the day's only Major League Soccer fixture, Federico Higuain's second-minute penalty gave Columbus the lead but Chicago replied seven minutes later when David Accam's free kick took a deflection off the wall and ended up in the net.

Kei Kamara restored Crew's lead in the 17th minute, heading home a cross from Waylon Francis for his league-leading 14th goal, and any Chicago hope of a comeback died early in the second half when forward Jason Johnson was deemed to have gone down too easily in the box and received a second yellow card.

Columbus dominated possession from there and put the game out of reach seven minutes from time when Kristinn Steindorsson flicked a Chad Barson cross through the Chicago penalty box for Ethan Finlay to score into an empty net.

Columbus, who also beat Chicago 1-0 on Wednesday, are second in the East on 30 points and trail leaders DC United by five. Chicago (5-11-3) remain bottom of the conference with 18 points.

