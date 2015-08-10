Aug 9 Giovani dos Santos scored on his Major League Soccer debut as the Los Angeles Galaxy continued their sizzling home form with a 3-1 win over the slumping Seattle Sounders.

Seattle scored in the first minute courtesy of striker Chad Barrett, who then pulled a hamstring celebrating and had to be substituted minutes later.

A deft right-footed volley by Gyasi Zardes pulled Galaxy level before halftime, and they added two more in the second half courtesy of Robbie Keane and new signing Dos Santos.

Keane's 47th-minute goal was a typical poacher's effort after dos Santos got a poor first touch to a low cross.

Dos Santos showed his class in the 64th minute when he fired home powerfully after a Keane's pass split the Seattle defence, sealing the Sounders' fifth straight defeat.

Keane and Dos Santos are forming a potent combination up front for Galaxy, who have scored 22 goals in their past five home games.

Only a poor road record -- just one away win all season -- has kept them from running away with the Western Conference.

Galaxy are second in the conference with 40 points from 25 matches, two points behind Vancouver Whitecaps.

The formerly high-flying Sounders have slipped to sixth in the West with 32 points from 24 matches.

In Sunday's other game, striker Bradley Wright-Phillips and midfielder Felipe scored to give the New York Red Bulls a 2-0 derby win over New York City FC in Harrison, New Jersey.

The Red Bulls' third win this year over New York City lifted the team back into second place in the East with 36 points from 22 games.

New York City, despite boasting Spaniard David Villa and recent additions Italian Andrea Pirlo and Englishman Frank Lampard, remain eighth in the 10-team East. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)