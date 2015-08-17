Aug 16 Seattle striker Obafemi Martins marked his return to the line-up by scoring twice against Orlando City on Sunday as the Sounders brought their miserable five-game losing run in Major League Soccer to an end with a 4-0 home win.

Martins, who missed nine league games due to an adductor strain, opened the scoring in the 17th minute after neat interplay with Lamar Neagle.

Martins then squandered the chance to put Seattle two up when his penalty was saved by Orlando goalkeeper Tally Hall after Chad Marshall had been fouled by David Mateos in the box.

Orlando City were reduced to 10 men in the 40th minute when defender Tyler Turner picked up his second yellow for a foul on Neagle.

Seattle, who are still waiting for Clint Dempsey to return from a hamstring problem, got their second six minutes after the break when Nelson Valdez, making his debut for the club, headed home.

Martins scored Seattle's third with a deflected strike in the 62nd minute before Brazilian Thomas, a second-half substitute, scored in stoppage time to make it 4-0 to Seattle, who had found the net just once in their last five league games.

In Sunday's other game, Kennedy Igboananike scored in stoppage time, his second of the game, to give the visiting Chicago Fire a 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Philadelphia had looked set to take the points when Sébastien Le Toux put them up 3-2 in the 90th minute.

Argentine Cristian Maidana set up all three Philadelphia goals.