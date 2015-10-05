Oct 4 The Seattle Sounders pulled out a final-minute 1-1 tie with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday as they kept pace in Major League Soccer's Western Conference playoff race.

Chad Barrett scored in the third minute of stoppage time to snatch away a win from the Galaxy and delight the home Seattle fans at CenturyLink Field.

Marco Pappa set it up with a corner kick; Sounders defender Brad Evans flicked it off his head across the goal, and Barrett volleyed it into the net.

Evans had come on in the 85th minute and tallied his fifth score of the season.

Seattle (14-13-5, 47 points) is rounding into form at just the right time. They now have a six-game unbeaten streak and are fifth in the West, three points ahead of San Jose.

Los Angeles (14-9-9, 51 points) clinched a playoff spot with the tie and pulled even with the New York Red Bulls in the sprint for the Supporters' Shield.

The Galaxy remain one point ahead of FC Dallas for the conference lead. They got a goal from Robbie Keane, his 17th of the year, in the 36th minute.

In Dallas, FC Dallas took down Houston Dynamo 4-1 to clinch their own playoff spot and stay on the heels of the Galaxy.

David Texeira scored twice in the second half where the home side recorded three scores to break open a 1-1 tie.

Kellyn Acosta and Mauro Diaz also netted for Dallas (14-10-5) who beat the Dynamo for the fifth consecutive time and swept all three meetings this season.

Ricardo Clark scored for Houston who is three points out of a playoff spot in the West.

In the day's other match, Real Salt Lake defeated the Colorado Rapids 2-1.

Joao Plata and Luke Mulholland scored 10 minutes apart in the first half to lead the say.

Colorado got a goal from Kevin Doyle but their loss official eliminated them from the playoff race.

Real Salt Lake (10-12-8) is three points back with three games remaining. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)