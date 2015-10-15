(Fixes team name in final par)

Oct 14 Toronto FC clinched a spot in the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time after goals from Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Giovinco helped them to a 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

Needing a point to guarantee their first playoff berth after coming into the league in 2007, Toronto built a 2-0 lead in the second half before Shaun Wright-Phillips pulled one back for the Red Bulls shortly before the final whistle.

The three points not only clinched a playoff berth for the Canadian club but lifted them into second spot in the Eastern Conference, five behind the Red Bulls with two regular-season games remaining.

If Toronto, who lead DC United by a point with New England and Columbus a point further back, can finish in the top two they would gain a bye into the conference semi-finals.

In the Western Conference, Portland Timbers scored a 1-0 away win over Real Salt Lake to move into the final playoff spot. Fanedo Ali scored from the penalty spot in the 54th minute after Lucas Melano was felled by Salt Lake's Jamison Olave just inside the box.

Conference leaders FC Dallas blanked third-placed Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0, with Michael Barrios and Mauro Diaz getting the goals.

