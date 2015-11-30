(Adds late game)

Nov 29 The Portland Timbers advanced to their first Major League Soccer Cup final after cruising to a 5-3 aggregate win over Dallas in the Western Conference final on Sunday, while Columbus Crew also reached the title game after holding off New York Red Bulls.

After winning the first leg 3-1 at home last weekend, Portland drew the second 2-2 in Dallas to reach their first Cup final in five seasons in the league.

The final will be played on Sunday at the home ground of Columbus, who had the better regular season record.

Dallas boasted a league-best 13 home wins at Toyota Stadium during the regular season but in Portland they were facing a team that had not lost on the road since the end of August.

After a scoreless first half, Dallas' task got even tougher when Portland striker Adi scored in the 54th minute to stretch the Timbers' advantage.

Needing to score at least three, Dallas responded with goals from Ryan Hollingshead in the 68th minute and Blas Perez five minutes later.

The home side pushed for a third to take the tie to extra time but could not find the breakthrough and instead Portland's Lucas Melano put the final nail in the coffin with a goal five minutes into stoppage time.

In the Eastern Conference final, Columbus took a 2-0 lead into the second leg and held on against the Red Bulls until stoppage time when New York defender Anatole Bertrand Abang pulled a goal back.

The Red Bulls almost drew the tie level in the dying seconds but striker Bradley Wright-Phillips banged his header against the post.

