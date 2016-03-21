March 20 Sporting Kansas City claimed their third straight victory to start the Major League Soccer season after Brad Davis's first goal for the club earned them a 1-0 win over Toronto FC on Sunday.

Davis, who joined Sporting after spending the last 10 years at Houston Dynamo, chased down a pass from Dominic Dwyer in the 70th minute and won the ball in a challenge with Toronto defender Justin Morrow.

While Morrow hit the deck, Davis circled back and scored with his left foot. Toronto players were incensed that the referee had not given a free kick and Morrow was given a yellow card for his protests.

"I don't think that was a foul," Davis said. "We were battling there and I got my body in front of him. I was able to take a touch and then come back onto my left foot and place the ball in the corner."

Toronto coach Greg Vanney said Davis had clearly impeded Morrow.

"That was a foul in any stadium in any league," he said.

"The defender had position and (Davis) clips him to get possession and then goes and scores."

Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia maintained his clean sheet in the 62nd minute when he deflected a shot from Toronto forward Tsubasa Endoh off the crossbar.

Sporting are the only team left to have a perfect record after three games gone in the new season.

In other games on Sunday, C.J. Sapong scored twice in the first half to help the Philadelphia Union beat New England Revolution 3-0, while Fabian Espindola scored the equalizer for D.C. United in the 80th minute in a 1-1 draw with Colorado.

Dillon Powers had put the Rapids ahead in the 69th minute. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Peter Rutherford)