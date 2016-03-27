Mar 26 New York City FC's struggles at Yankee Stadium continued on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man New England Revolution to extend their stuttering start to the season.

New York (1-1-2) took a 10th minute lead when Thomas McNamara headed in a rebound after David Villa's shot came back off the crossbar, but the Revolution (0-1-3) drew level seven minutes before halftime when Chris Tierney's free kick deflected in off Steven Mendoza.

New England were reduced to 10-men six minutes into the second half after Gershon Koffie was shown a straight red card for a lunging foul on McNamara, but New York failed to make the numerical advantage count.

"What I'm really disappointed in is the way we played more than the result," New York head coach Patrick Vieira said after a third home match without victory.

"This is something we need to work on because three games at home and two points is not good enough for a football club like New York City."

In Washington, Michael Barrios scored twice in the first half as Dallas FC (3-1-0) won 3-0 at D.C. United (0-2-2), while Pedro Morales scored from the penalty spot to give the Vancouver Whitecaps (2-2-0) a 1-0 home victory over the Houston Dynamo (1-2-1). (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby. Editing by Patrick Johnston)