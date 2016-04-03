April 2 Real Salt Lake overcame the absence of five regular starters to register their first away win of the new Major League Soccer season with a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Teenager Justen Glad opened the scoring just before the half hour mark and Luke Mulholland doubled the lead in the 79th minute before Benny Feilhaber converted a stoppage time penalty for Kansas City (3-1-0).

Salt Lake (2-0-2) were on the road without Jamison Olave, Kyle Beckerman and Juan Manuel Martinez due to suspensions, while injuries deprived them of midfielder Javier Morales (ribs) and goalkeeper Nick Rimando (ankle).

"This kind of result, it doesn't make me believe any more, but I think it can help the players really believe in themselves and their abilities and just help our whole team really believe in each other," Salt Lake coach Jeff Cassar told reporters.

In Saturday's other matches, the Chicago Fire (1-1-2), Colorado Rapids (2-1-1) and Seattle Sounders (1-3-0) all scored 1-0 wins at home over Philadelphia Union (2-2-0), Toronto FC (1-2-1) and Montreal Impact (2-2-0), respectively.

The Western Conference-leading FC Dallas (3-1-1) needed an equaliser from Tesho Akindele in the 77th minute to escape with a 1-1 draw against the winless Columbus Crew (0-2-2)

San Jose (2-1-1) and D.C. United (0-2-3) also drew 1-1, while the Vancouver Whitecaps (2-2-1) played out a 0-0 draw at home against LA Galaxy (2-1-1). (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby, editing by Nick Mulvenney)