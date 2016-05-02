May 1 Giovani dos Santos marked his inclusion in Mexico's preliminary squad for the 2016 Copa America Centenario by scoring the equalizer in Los Angeles Galaxy's 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Dos Santos has not played for Mexico since Juan Carlos Osorio became coach last October but his form in Major League Soccer, where he has scored four goals in three games, saw the 26-year-old named in the national side's 40-man squad.

Brad Davis put Kansas City ahead in the 30th minute before Gyasi Zardes sent dos Santos in on goal three minutes before the break and the Mexican finished with a delightful chip over goalkeeper Tim Melia.

"It was motivation," dos Santos. "It has been a dream since I was a kid. I will continue to work hard and hopefully I get called up to the national team."

Galaxy survived the final 20 minutes after going down to 10 men when defender Ashley Cole received a second yellow card in the 70th minute.

In Sunday's other game, Diego Valeri celebrated his 30th birthday by curling home a 25-yard free kick in the 74th minute, giving defending champions Portland a 2-1 home win over Toronto FC.

Portland's Fanendo Adi opened the scoring in the 17th minute with his seventh goal of the campaign before Timbers' captain Will Johnson equalized five minutes before half-time. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Peter Rutherford)