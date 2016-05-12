May 11 Western Conference leaders Colorado Rapids stayed hot in Major League Soccer despite an uneven performance, edging Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Wednesday.

After being outplayed for the first 45 minutes, Dillon Serna scored in the 78th minute after coming on as a substitute and the Rapids extended their undefeated streak to seven games.

"In the second half we came out with a better mentality. We had more of the ball and created more opportunities," Colorado coach Pablo Mastroeni told reporters.

The Rapids were without striker injured Shkelzen Gash, which may have contributed to their early lull, but were also helped by Kansas City being down a man late in the match.

Ike Opara received his second yellow card in the 76th minute and was sent off.

The loss stretched the Kansas City (4-6-2) winless stretch to seven games.

Colorado (7-2-2) won their sixth straight home game to tie a team mark set in the 2005 campaign.

"With us on a run you might take the foot off the gas (at times)," Mastroeni said. "Tonight was one of those nights that proves you have to be focused for 90 minutes."

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, the Union and Los Angeles Galaxy battled to a 2-2 draw.

Keegan Rosenberry scored his first MLS goal in the 63rd minute to set up the tie.

In Texas, FC Dallas knocked off defending MLS Cup Champion Portland 2-1.

Dallas (6-4-2) was able to bounce back from a three-game road trip that saw them fail to win or score.

In Vancouver, Blas Perez tallied a pair of goals to push Vancouver past Chicago Fire 2-1.

Perez clinched it with a bicycle kick in the 89th minute.

Elsewhere, Alberto Quintero scored twice as San Jose topped Houston. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)