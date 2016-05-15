May 14 An early second-half header from Kevin Doyle gave Colorado a 1-1 draw on the road against the Kei Kamara-less Columbus Crew on Saturday, extending the Rapids' unbeaten streak to seven games.

The Western Conference-leading Rapids (7-2-3) were playing their third game in eight days and have now gone 5-0-2 in their past seven games.

The Crew (2-4-4) were playing their first game without Kamara, dealt to the New England Revolution before the trade deadline on Thursday.

Cedrick Mabwati put Columbus in front 1-0 when he knocked in a pass from Harrison Afful in the 23rd minute.

But Doyle responded with a header from Shkelzen Gashi's corner kick in the 55th minute.

Kamara did not score in his debut for the Revolution (2-3-7), but his team managed a 2-0 win at home against the Chicago Fire (1-4-4) with goals from Lee Nguyen in the first half and rookie Femi Hollinger-Janzen late in the second half.

The Montreal Impact and Philadelphia Union played to a 1-1 draw in a battle between the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Didier Drogba spotted the Impact (4-3-4) with a 1-0 advantage in the third minute before C.J. Sapong scored the equalizer in the 24th minute for the visiting Union (4-3-3).

After Sebastian Giovinco scored twice for Toronto FC (4-4-2) to overcome a two-goal deficit, Kekuta Manneh scored his second of the game midway through the second half and Pedro Morales scored two minutes to put the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps (6-5-2) up for good in a 4-3 win.

Mauro Diaz scored on an early penalty kick and Michael Barrios added a second-half goal to give FC Dallas (7-4-2) a 2-0 win at home against the Seattle Sounders (4-5-1).

The game between the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake was rescheduled for Sunday due to poor weather.

(Writing by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Ian Ransom)