May 22 San Jose Earthquakes snatched a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday after Fatai Alashe's header three minutes from time cancelled out Marvell Wynne's 84th minute own goal.

The draw extended Galaxy's unbeaten streak to nine matches, their only defeat coming on March 12 against Colorado.

In Major League Soccer's only other match of the day, defending champions Portland beat Vancouver 4-2 to snap a three-game losing skid.

Diego Valeri converted an early penalty kick and the Timbers also got goals from Jack McInerney, Dairon Asprilla and Darlington Nagbe.

"It was a big win. We had lost three games, but we knew we deserved more so we tried to play the same way," Valeri told reporters.

"The Western Conference is very tight and very competitive and we'll need to fight until the very end with everyone involved."

Kekuta Manneh and Pedro Morales netted for the Whitecaps, who had won their previous three. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)