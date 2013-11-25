Nov 24 Real Salt Lake finished off the Portland Timbers 1-0 on Sunday to clinch the Western Conference title 5-2 on aggregate and reach the Major League Soccer final.

Robbie Findley scored the only goal in the 29th minute for the visitors to set up a final showdown with Eastern Conference champion Sporting Kansas City on Dec 7.

Real Salt Lake is making its first trip to the final since 2009 when they captured their lone MLS championship.

