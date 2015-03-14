March 13 Major League Soccer newcomers Orlando City picked up their first league win after a 74th minute own goal from Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric gave them a 1-0 victory at BBVA Compass stadium on Friday.

Orlando, who drew their first leage game at home to New York City FC last week, deserved the win but it came via a dreadful error from the 26-year-old keeper.

His attempted clearance was blocked by Brazilian substitute Pedro Ribeiro and as the pair chased the loose, goal-bound ball, Deric punched it away from the striker's head but only managed to force it into the net.

Orlando's English boss Adrian Heath will certainly feel his team had the better of the game and they came close to an opener in the 41st minute when a curling Kaka free-kick was brilliantly tipped wide by Deric.

The goalkeeper did well to again foil Kaka when he raced off his line in the 64th minute to keep out a close-range effort from the former World Player of the Year after he had burst in from the left flank.

Houston, managed by Scotsman Owen Coyle, created little going forward and lacked the spark that they showed in their opening day win over the Columbus Crew.

On Saturday, big-spending Toronto face Columbus in Ohio while on Sunday, the league's other expansion team, NYCFC, make their home debut at Yankee Stadium against the New England Revolution.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )