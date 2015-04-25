April 24 David Accam fired into an empty net after a goalkeeping blunder to give Chicago a 1-0 win over 10-man New York City FC on Friday in Major League Soccer.

The Ghanian international's 20th minute goal was enough for the Fire (3-3-0) to post a third consecutive win.

NYCFC's backup goalkeeper Ryan Meara, in place for the suspended Josh Saunders, mishandled the ball when trying to prevent a corner, allowing Accam to swoop.

Three minutes later, Accam drew the foul that would put NYCFC a man down after breaking clear, taken down by Andrew Jacobson.

NYCFC fell to 1-4-3, their winless streak reaching six matches.

In the night's other match, Nick LaBrocca netted a 79th minute equaliser to ensure the Colorado Rapids drew 1-1 with FC Dallas.

The Rapids dominated possession but had little to show for it before LaBrocca nailed a shot from the top of the box on an assist by Dillon Powers.

Mauro Diaz earlier goaled in the first half for Dallas (4-2-2).

(Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom)