April 25 Benny Feilhaber scored deep in stoppage time to rescue a point for Sporting Kansas City in a dramatic 4-4 draw against Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Feilhaber's second goal of the game, a right-footed pile-driver from outside the box in the 95th minute, capped off a frenetic finish as Kansas City came from 3-1 behind to silence the Houston crowd.

In Massachusetts, there was no late suspense as the New England Revolution crushed Real Salt Lake 4-0.

Chris Tierney and Juan Agudelo scored three minutes apart just before half-time as the Revolution extended their unbeaten streak to six games, while Salt Lake failed to score for the third consecutive game.

The Columbus Crew also dominated at home, with Ethan Finlay scoring twice in a 4-1 thrashing of the Philadelphia Union.

But home was not a happy place for the Vancouver Whitecaps, beaten 2-1 by D.C. United.

