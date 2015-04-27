* Red Bulls unbeaten after six games

* Altidore shines as Toronto snap four-game losing streak

* Dempsey strikes late to secure Sounders victory (Updates after Seattle v Portland)

April 26 The New York Red Bulls maintained their unbeaten start to the Major League Soccer season after fighting back to earn a 1-1 draw at home to defending champions LA Galaxy on Sunday.

The Galaxy took the lead in the 18th minute with a superbly taken solo goal from 18-year-old Bradford Jamieson, who cut in from the left and fired past Red Bulls keeper Luis Robles for his first goal in MLS.

New York got back on level terms in the 58th minute when a Bradley Wright-Phillips shot was blocked and flew into the net off the head of Brazilian team mate Felipe.

The result leaves the Red Bulls third in the Eastern Conference on 12 points after six games, two behind leaders New England Revolution and D.C. United.

The Galaxy, who were without injured Irish international striker Robbie Keane, are fourth in the West, four points off leaders Vancouver Whitecaps, who have played one game more.

While Jamieson's goal created plenty of excitement, Galaxy coach Bruce Arena cautioned against too much pressure being put on the teenager.

"It was a great goal but he is still a young kid. He had some good moments and some that weren't so good," he said.

Big-spending Toronto FC won for the first time since the opening day of the season, snapping a four-game losing streak when high-profile signing Jozy Altidore led them to a 2-0 win at Orlando City.

U.S. international striker Altidore, who joined the Canadian club in a swap deal involving English forward Jermaine Defoe, opened the scoring five minutes after halftime when he burst into the area and slotted home following a quick free kick.

Orlando, with Brazilian former AC Milan midfielder Kaka, had the bulk of possession but once again struggled to find the decisive touch in the final third.

Altidore struck again to wrap up the win seven minutes from time, doing well to bring down a long ball and beating Donovan Ricketts with a scuffed shot.

Orlando have won twice on the road but have yet to manage a victory home at the Citrus Bowl.

Clint Dempsey grabbed the 77th minute winner as the Seattle Sounders beat the Portland Timbers 1-0 in their Pacific North-West derby.

Timbers' keeper Adam Kwarasey could not keep hold of Andy Rose's side-footed shot and former Tottenham and Fulham forward Dempsey pounced on the loose ball to tap in.

Portland went close to an equaliser when Nigerian substitute Fanendo Adi headed against the bar but the Sounders held on to move up to third in the Western Conference standings. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien)