(Adds late results in final par)

June 27 The Vancouver Whitecaps ended New England's 17-match unbeaten streak at home with a 2-1 victory at the Revolution's Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Vancouver, four games into a five-match stretch away from homed while their BC Place is used for the ongoing women's World Cup, moved into top spot in the Western Conference with 32 points in 18 games.

They already have 10 wins this season, a total they did not reach until early October last year.

The Whitecaps went ahead in the 18th minute when Cristian Techera took advantage of a poor clearance from New England's London Woodberry to score.

Techera was then pulled down in the box by Andrew Farrell just before the half-hour mark. Referee Allan Chapman awarded a penalty, sent Farrell off and Octavio Rivero scored from the spot.

Despite being down a man, New England put the Whitecaps under pressure and forced goalkeeper David Ousted into several good saves before pulling a goal back in the 83rd minute through Teal Bunbury.

However, there would be no equaliser for the Revolution, who remain second in the East with 24 points after 19 games.

Also on Saturday, Toronto FC drew 0-0 at home against DC United, while Philadelphia Union drew 2-2 with Montreal.

Sporting KC beat visiting Colorado 2-0.

In later matches, Real Salt Lake drew 2-2 at home against the Columbus Crew, while San Jose beat the visiting Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)