July 11 English duo Bradley Wright-Phillips and Lloyd Sam scored three goals in the first 12 minutes to stop the Revolution as the New York Red Bulls completed a 4-1 victory over New England on Saturday.

The result lifted the Red Bulls to second place in the tight Eastern Conference with 26 points from 18 matches, while the Revolution, who have now lost their last five league games, slipped to fifth.

The Red Bulls were not the only team to post a big victory, as Philadelphia thumped Portland 3-0 and Montreal beat Columbus by the same score.

Philadelphia left it late to beat injury-depleted Portland for the first time, with all three Union goals coming in the final 22 minutes.

Both teams struck the crossbar in the first half, before Andrew Wenger broke the deadlock by notching his first goal since October. French midfielder Vincent Nogueira added two more to pad the margin for the Union.

In Montreal, the Impact pounced early with two goals in the first eight minutes courtesy of Dominic Oduro and a 28-yard thunderbolt by Marco Donadel.

Oduro added a second in the 80th minute.

In Chicago, the Fire secured a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders when substitute Jason Johnson scored in the 92nd minute to down the Western Conference leaders.

There was also late drama in Colorado as the Rapids scored three goals in the final 10 minutes to beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 in the Rocky Mountain derby.

Sebastian Jaime opened the scoring for Salt Lake in the 79th minute, but the Argentine was later sent off as the visitors succumbed to defeat.

Orlando City, without the suspended Kaka, were beaten 2-0 by FC Dallas. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)