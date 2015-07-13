July 12 Sporting Kansas City's Kevin Ellis scored an early second half goal to give his a side a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday to keep pace in Major League Soccer's Western Conference race.

The victory narrowed the gap on the Western Conference leading Seattle, Vancouver and Dallas to just two points.

Kansas City have 30 points and have played 17 games, three less than Seattle and Vancouver and two fewer than Dallas.

Ellis headed in the match winner in the 52nd minute after a cross from Krisztian Nemeth.

Kansas goalkeeper Tim Melia made five saves and was pressured heavily in the first half when Vancouver was constantly on the attack.

In Sunday's other match, Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco scored a nine minute first half hat-trick in his side's thrilling 4-4 draw with New York City FC.

Patrick Mullins scored in the 84th minute to earn the draw for New York. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)