May 28 Colorado Rapids midfielder Sam Cronin and his Philadelphia Union counterpart Brian Carroll traded late goals as the Major League Soccer conference leaders ground out a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Cronin appeared to put the home side on course for victory when he headed home Marlon Hairston's 87th minute cross but Carroll salvaged a draw after he converted a pass from Fabian Herbers two minutes into stoppage time.

The result kept the Rapids (28 points) top of the Western Conference as the Union (20 points) remained just ahead of the chasing pack in the East.

The draw caused the Rapids to drop their first points in seven home games this season but it did extend their unbeaten run to nine matches, two more than the Union's current streak.

Elsewhere, a dreadful error from Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe gifted Montreal Impact a stoppage time winner when he could only parry Didier Drogba's long-range free kick into the roof of the net as the home side prevailed 3-2.

The victory was a first for the Impact (19 points) since April 16, while the Galaxy (20 points) saw their nine-game (four wins, five draws) unbeaten run come to shuddering halt.

In other matches, Octavio Rivero scored in the 52nd minute to earn the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-1 draw against the visiting Houston Dynamo, while Bradley Wright-Phillips bagged a first half hat-trick as the New York Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 3-0.

The 2014 Golden Boot winner Wright-Phillips took his goal tally to eight for the season as the Red Bulls played the entire second half a man down following Gonzalo Veron's red card in the 42nd minute.

Ola Kamara also scored a hat-trick as the Columbus Crew edged a 4-3 home win against Real Salt Lake, while Femi Hollinger-Janzen's 80th minute strike completed a 2-1 victory for the New England Revolution over Seattle Sounders.

The Chicago Fire and defending MLS champions Portland Timbers each scored early in a 1-1 stalemate and the San Jose Earthquakes were held to a dour home 0-0 draw by FC Dallas. (Writing by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by John O'Brien)