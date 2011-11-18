Nov 18 Factbox on Sunday's Major League Soccer Cup final between the Los Angeles
Galaxy and Houston Dynamo.
* The MLS Cup is the annual match to decide Major League Soccer's champion team. It is
played between the winners of the Eastern and Western Conference which are decided by a series
of playoffs between the top 10 teams from the regular season.
* Both finalists are awarded places in the CONCACAF Champions League to decide the North and
Central America and Caribbean region's top club side.
* DC United won the inaugural final in 1996 and have won a record four titles, followed by
Los Angeles, Houston and San Jose, all with two each.
* LA Galaxy won the title in 2002 and 2005 and were runners-up in 1996, 1999, 2001 and
2009.
* They are coached by former U.S. national team head coach Bruce Arena. The captain is
Landon Donovan and their best known player is Englishman David Beckham.
* They finished the regular season as the top ranked team in the Western Conference then
beat New York and Salt Lake to qualify for the final.
* Houston Dynamo won the title in 2006 and 2007 and are appearing in their third final.
* They are coached by Dominic Kinnear and the captain is striker Brian Ching.
* They finished the regular season as the second ranked team in the Eastern Conference and
beat Philadelphia then Kansas City to qualify for the final.
