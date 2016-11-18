Nov 18 Striker Robbie Keane will leave LA Galaxy after his contract expires in December, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club have announced.

The former Ireland captain, who retired from international football in August, joined the California-based club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2011.

"I can confirm that after five fantastic years I will be leaving the LA Galaxy," Keane told the club website (www.lagalaxy.com).

"Winning three MLS Cups, scoring over 100 goals for the club and being named as 2014 MVP are all achievements that I will look back on with pride."

The 36-year-old, who scored on his American debut against the San Jose Earthquakes, also supplied 51 assists in his six seasons with the club.

He was named the club's player of the season four times on the trot, between 2012 and 2015.

"From day one, Keane has given everything to this team both on and off the field. It is hard to put into words what he has meant to the LA Galaxy," said Bruce Area, head coach of LA Galaxy.

Keane, who has also played for top clubs like Inter Milan and Liverpool, said he was looking for a new challenge.

"I believe that now is the right time... to focus everything I have on one last major challenge," the former Ireland captain said.