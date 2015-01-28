Jan 28 The New York Red Bulls have signed United States midfielder Sacha Kljestan from Belgian club Anderlecht, the Major League Soccer club said on Wednesday.

Californian Kljestan, 29, has 46 caps for the U.S. and moved to Anderlecht in 2010 before making 90 league appearances for the club.

"Sacha is a great player with tremendous experience," Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch said.

"We feel that he is a great addition to our roster. He fits into the style of soccer that we want to play, but more importantly he is a man with tremendous character. We are excited to add him to the club and feel that his presence will pay dividends both on the field and in the locker room."

Marsch and Kljestan were team mates at now defunct MLS club Chivas USA and Kljestan played under Marsch when he was assistant to Bob Bradley with the U.S. national team.

Kljestan is the latest of a number of U.S. internationals moving back to North America from Europe to play in MLS.

Winger Brek Shea recently joined Orlando City from Stoke City, striker Jozy Altidore moved from Sunderland to Toronto and Mix Diskerud left Norwegian club Rosenborg for New York City FC. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)