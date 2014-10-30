Oct 30 Major League Soccer's new Los Angeles franchise was unveiled on Thursday led by a 22-person ownership group being headed by Vietnamese-American venture capitalist Henry Nguyen.

Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and Peter Guber, who are both part of the ownership of Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, are among the leaders of the consortium listed on the club's website.

The surprisingly large group also includes Malaysian Vincent Tan, owner of English league club Cardiff City, former U.S. women's soccer great Mia Hamm and celebrity life-coach and motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

The new team, which has a working name of Los Angeles Football Club, is expected to start play in the 2017 MLS season and will compete with the existing LA Galaxy club for support.

On Monday MLS announced that struggling Chivas USA, which had ground-shared with the Galaxy at the StubHub Center in the L.A. suburb of Carson, had ceased operations.

The new club intends to build their own stadium but have yet to finalise any plans for such a venue.

"We will start playing in 2017 and fans will have a major voice in key decisions of the club. From our official name and logo, to kits and the stadium experience," read a statement on the LAFC.com website. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)