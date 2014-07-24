NEW YORK, July 24 Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has signed for new Major League Soccer (MLS) club New York City FC, the team said on Thursday.

Lampard became New York's second major signing following the arrival of ex-Barcelona and Spain forward David Villa to the club which will join MLS next year.

The 36-year-old Lampard left Chelsea in June after 13 years with the London club where he won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League.

Lampard has played 106 matches for England and was part of the World Cup squad in Brazil, captaining the team in their final group game against Costa Rica.

New York City are owned by England's Manchester City and Major League Baseball's New York Yankees and will play at Yankee Stadium when the 2015 MLS season gets under way in February. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)