June 28 A spectator apparently was struck by lightning outside a Major League Soccer stadium in Ohio on Saturday with the incident and bad weather causing officials to postpone a match between the Columbus Crew and Dallas.

The Crew did not immediately confirm details of the incident, instead releasing a statement the match had been postponed due to the 'extenuating circumstances' of an individual being injured 'during the inclement weather'.

The Columbus Dispatch newspaper, however, reported eye-witness accounts of a lightning strike near the stadium about 15 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of 8:00PM ET (0000 GMT).

One fan said he was taking shelter from the storm in a portable toilet when he felt the strike.

"All of a sudden it was just a bomb that went off," Don Lewis told the newspaper. "I knew it was close. The electricity ran through me."

Lewis added he heard a bystander make a telephone call to emergency services stating that someone had been struck by lightning before he saw a man lying on the ground outside the toilet.

The newspaper said the man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)