LOS ANGELES May 18 The Los Angeles Football Club will launch its inaugural season in Major League Soccer in 2018 after its new stadium has been built to replace the Los Angeles Sports Arena, the expansion franchise said on Monday.

The development, which will bring $250 million in private investments to South Los Angeles, will be anchored by a 22,000-seat state-of-the-art soccer venue in Exposition Park, covering 15 acres in the shadow of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and U.S. soccer great Mia Hamm Garciaparra were among the joint owners of the fledgling club who gathered at Exposition Park to make the announcement during an outdoor news conference.

"We are not only committed to creating a dynamic soccer experience for our fans, but are equally excited about the impact our stadium and facilities will have in re-shaping and revitalizing South Los Angeles," Johnson said in a statement. (Editing by Gene Cherry)