LOS ANGELES Nov 29 San Jose Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowski was voted Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player for the 2012 season, the league said on Thursday.

The U.S. international forward equalled MLS's goals per season record with 27 strikes during 2012.

It was the third straight year that the 29-year-old has been the league's top scorer, but the first time he has been named MVP.

Former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry of the New York Red Bulls finished a distant second in the vote of clubs, media and fellow players.

Sporting Kansas City and U.S. winger Graham Zusi was ranked third while Houston Dynamo midfielder Brad Davis was fourth.

The title-deciding MLS Cup is played on Saturday between L.A. Galaxy and the Houston Dynamo. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Alison Wildey)