Oct 30 David Beckham created the 15th-minute winner for Mike Magee as the L.A. Galaxy beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 in their Major League Soccer Western Conference semi-final, first-leg match on Sunday.

Beckham floated a high ball into the New York penalty area and Magee took advantage of static Red Bulls defenders, arms raised appealing for offside, to blast home.

The Galaxy goal came after their Ireland international striker Robbie Keane hit the post and they enjoyed the better of the game playing some neat possession football.

New York, with former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry in attack, left it late to pile on the pressure but L.A. held firm.

The Galaxy were helped by some good saves from keeper Josh Saunders who denied Joel Lindpere at close-range and then pulled off a great save in injury time to foil Mexican Rafa Marquez.

Marquez and the Galaxy's Juninho will miss the second leg after being given red cards for their part in a fracas after the final whistle involving a number of players where punches were thrown.

On Friday, Real Salt Lake beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the other Western Conference game.

In the East, Philadelphia Union were hosting the Houston Dynamo and the Colorado Rapids faced Sporting Kansas City later on Sunday. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

