Oct 30 David Beckham created the 15th-minute
winner for Mike Magee as the L.A. Galaxy beat the New York Red
Bulls 1-0 in their Major League Soccer Western Conference
semi-final, first-leg match Sunday.
The game ended in acrimony with post-match scuffles on the
field, which resulted in two red cards and will ensure a spicy
second leg in California.
Beckham, searching for his first MLS title in his fifth year
in the league, floated a high ball into the New York penalty
area and Magee took advantage of static Red Bulls defenders,
arms raised appealing for offside, to blast home.
The Galaxy goal came after their Ireland international
striker Robbie Keane hit the post and they enjoyed the better of
the game playing some neat possession football.
New York, with former Arsenal and France striker Thierry
Henry in attack, left it late to pile on the pressure but L.A.
held firm.
The Galaxy were helped by some good saves from keeper Josh
Saunders, who denied Joel Lindpere at close-range and then
pulled off a great stop in injury time to foil Mexican Rafa
Marquez.
Marquez and Galaxy's Juninho will miss the second leg after
being given red cards for their part in a fracas after the final
whistle, where punches were thrown.
The Mexican lobbed the ball at Donovan, albeit striking only
his leg, which prompted the set-to. Brazilian Juninho was
adjudged to have struck Red Bull's Stephen Keel in the mouth.
The Philadelphia Union's first game in the postseason ended
in defeat to an impressive Houston Dynamo.
The first leg of the Eastern Conference semi got off to a
crackling start when Canadian Andre Hainault headed in a Brad
Davis cross to put Dynamo in front.
French forward Sebastien Le Toux responded for the Union
within 90 seconds with a close-range, left-foot finish after
good work from Michael Farfan.
Dynamo got back in front on the half hour when Calen Carr
produced a cool finish after being put through by a smart pass
from former U.S. international Brian Ching.
There were chances for both teams in a hard-fought second
half but Houston will be delighted to take a 2-1 lead back to
Robertson Stadium for Thursday's second leg.
Sporting Kansas City enjoyed a 2-0 win at defending
champions Colorado Rapids in the Eastern Conference thanks to
two goals from striker Teal Bunbury.
Bunbury's second goal came from the penalty spot after he
was ruled to have been brought down by Tyrone Marshall and the
Jamaican defender was sent off.
Real Salt Lake beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the Western
Conference on Friday.
