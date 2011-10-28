Oct 27 Jamaica striker Omar Cummings scored in
the dying moments of the first half as the champion Colorado
Rapids defeated the Columbus Crew 1-0 in their Major League
Soccer wild-card playoff game on Thursday.
It is the second consecutive season the Rapids have defeated
Columbus in the playoffs after they won last year's Eastern
Conference semi-final on penalties.
Cummings rifled a right foot shot past Columbus goalkeeper
William Hesmer in first half stoppage time after some superb
buildup work by midfielder Brian Mullan and defender Kosuke
Kimura.
The Crew's best chance to equalise came early in the second
half when top scorer Andres Mendoza's shot slammed into the
cross bar.
The Rapids will now host Sporting Kansas City, who topped
the Eastern Conference, at home in the first leg of the
semi-finals on Sunday.
