Oct 29 Alvaro Saborio scored either side of
halftime to lead Real Salt Lake to a 3-0 win over the Seattle
Sounders in the first leg of their MLS Western Conference
semi-final at Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah on Saturday.
Saborio opened the scoring in the 41st minute when he tapped
in Chris Wingert's pass and the goal was allowed to stand after
the referee consulted with his assistant as visiting players
claimed the Costa Rican was in an offside position.
Salt Lake deserved the lead and would have gone into the
break in a more dominant position had it not been for the
spectacular goalkeeping of Seattle's Kasey Keller.
However, Saborio would not be denied and struck again in the
53rd minute with a cheeky back heel and almost bagged a
hat-trick 18 minutes later with a shot that flew above the
crossbar with Keller beaten.
American Ned Grabavoy sealed the 3-0 victory in the 88th
minute, leaving the Sounders facing a monumental task to claw
their way back into the tie in the home leg at CenturyLink Field
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mike Mouat in Windsor, Ontario; Editing by
John O'Brien; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more soccer click on