Oct 26 Former France international Thierry Henry
scored in injury time as the New York Red Bulls defeated FC
Dallas 2-0 in their Major League Soccer wild-card playoff game
on Wednesday to book a meeting with David Beckham's L.A Galaxy.
Estonian midfielder Joel Lindpere had put New York ahead in
the 61st minute with a close-range finish after smart work from
Moroccan substitute Mehdi Ballouchy.
Dallas, last year's beaten MLS Cup finalists, rarely
threatened Red Bulls' German keeper Frank Rost in what was a
disappointing performance with their highly-rated winger Brek
Shea largely ineffective.
New York were reduced to ten men in the 79th minute when
Norwegian Jan Gunnar Solli was sent off for a tackle from behind
on Daniel Hernandez.
But Red Bulls kept it tight and in the ninth minute of
injury time, Henry broke away and although his shot was parried
out by Dallas keeper Kevin Hartman, the former Arsenal and
Barcelona striker tapped the loose ball home.
The Red Bulls will now face the Galaxy, who finished the
regular season with the best record, on Sunday at Red Bull
Arena.
The second wild-card game features Colorado against Columbus
on Thursday, while the conference playoffs start on Saturday
with Real Salt Lake hosting the Seattle Sounders.
