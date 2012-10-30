Oct 30 Factbox on the ten teams featuring in Major League Soccer's playoffs which begin on Wednesday.

The Chicago Fire will play the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday and the L.A. Galaxy face the Vancouver Whitecaps a day later in single knockout games to earn places in the two-legged Eastern and Western Conference semi-finals which begin on Tuesday.

KNOCKOUT ROUND TEAMS:

CHICAGO FIRE

Head coach: Frank Kloppas

Top scorer: Chris Rolfe 8 goals

Regular season finish: Fourth in Eastern Conference

Best MLS finish: MLS Cup winner in 1998

Need to Know: The Fire won just one of their last five matches to blow their automatic place in the Conference semi-finals. The team have sorely missed Guatemalan midfielder Marco Pappa who was sold to Dutch club Heerenveen in late August, but Ghanaian attacker Patrick Nyarko could be the creative spark.

HOUSTON DYNAMO

Head coach: Dominic Kinnear

Top Scorer: Will Bruin 12 goals

Regular Season finish: Fifth in Eastern Conference

Best MLS finish: MLS Cup winners: 2006, 2007

Need to Know: The wily Kinnear guided Houston to their two previous titles and again has a well-organised squad with an experienced core. Midfielder Ricardo Clark returned to the club from Eintracht Frankfurt to replace Geoff Cameron, a mid-season sale to Stoke City.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY

Head coach: Bruce Arena

Top Scorer: Robbie Keane 16 goals

Regular Season finish: Fourth in Western Conference

Best MLS finish: MLS Cup winners: 2002, 2005, 2011

Need to Know: With Ireland's Keane, U.S. all-time top scorer Landon Donovan and of course David Beckham, the Galaxy have the names, but the defending champions have struggled at times this season. The Galaxy conceded 47 goals in 34 games - the worst defensive record of any team in the playoffs.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS

Head coach: Martin Rennie

Top Scorer: Darren Mattocks 7 goals

Regular season finish: Fifth in Western Conference

Best MLS finish: Playoffs 2012

Need to Know: Scottish coach Rennie has guided the 'Caps to the playoffs in their second season in MLS - the first Canadian team to make the post-season. Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo has been the team's main creative force.

----------------

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMI-FINALISTS:

NEW YORK RED BULLS

Head coach: Hans Backe

Top scorer: Kenny Cooper 18 goals

Regular season finish: Third in Eastern Conference

Best MLS finish: MLS Cup runners-up 2008

Need to know: Former France, Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry had 15 goals and 12 assists in the regular season. Red Bulls have invested in foreign talent with ex-Everton midfielder Tim Cahill and former Barca and Mexico defender Rafa Marquez their other two 'Designated Players'.

D.C. UNITED

Head coach: Ben Olsen

Top scorer: Chris Pontius 12 goals

Regular season finish: second in Eastern Conference

Best MLS finish: MLS Cup winners 1996, 1997, 1999, 2004

Need to know: Canadian Dwayne De Rosario was a major loss for United when he picked up a knee injury, missing the final six games of the season. De Rosario hopes he may return at some stage in the first United playoff campaign since 2007.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY

Head coach: Peter Vermes

Top scorer: Kei Kamara 12 goals

Regular season finish: Top of Eastern Conference

Best MLS finish: MLS Cup winners 2000

Need to know: Previously the Kansas City Wizards, Sporting won the East without an expensive 'designated player'. Midfielder Graham Zusi's excellent season earned him a recent call-up to the U.S. national team. Much travelled Brazilian defender Julio Cesar has played for Real Madrid, AC Milan and Benfica.

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMI-FINALISTS

REAL SALT LAKE

Head coach: Jason Kreis

Top scorer: Alvaro Saborio 17 goals

Regular season finish: second in Western Conference

Best MLS finish: MLS Cup winners 2009

Need to know: Real play an attractive passing game, conducted by U.S. international midfielder Kyle Beckerman and Argentine playmaker Javier Morales. Arguably the most 'Latin' style team in MLS.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS

Head coach: Sigi Schmid

Top scorer: Eddie Johnson 14 goals

Regular season finish: Third in Western Conference

Best MLS finish: Semi-finalists 2009, 2010, 2011

Need to know: The Sounders are by far the best supported club in MLS with an average home crowd of 43,144. Colombian Fredy Montero is their most exciting talent with 13 goals and eight assists in the regular season. German-born coach Schmid won MLS titles with L.A. Galaxy and Columbus Crew.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

Head coach: Frank Yallop

Top scorer: Chris Wondolowski 27 goals

Regular season finish: First in Western Conference

Best MLS finish: MLS Cup winners 2001, 2003

Need to know: Wondolowski was the top scorer in MLS this season equalling the record set by Roy Lassiter in the league's inaugral season in 1996 with the now defunct Tampa Bay Mutiny. English midfielder Simon Dawkins is at the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. (Compiled by Simon Evans in Miami; editing by Rex Gowar)