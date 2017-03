Oct 31 Brief profiles of the eight teams in Major League Soccer's playoffs which begin on Saturday:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Columbus Crew

Joined MLS: 1996

MLS Cup wins: One (2008)

Regular season record: 14-10-10

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

Designated Players*: Federico Higuain (Argentina)

Stadium: Columbus Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

- -

D.C United

Joined MLS: 1996

MLS Cup wins: Four (2004, 1999, 1997, 1996)

Regular season record: 17-9-8

Head Coach: Ben Olsen

Designated Players*: Eddie Johnson (United States)

Stadium: Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Washington D.C.

- -

New England Revolution

Joined MLS: 1996

MLS Cup wins: None

Regular season record: 17-13-4

Head Coach: Jay Heaps

Designated Players*: Jerry Bengtson (Honduras), Jermaine Jones (United States).

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

- - - -

New York Red Bulls

Joined MLS: 1996

MLS Cup wins: None

Regular season record: 13-10-11

Head Coach: Mike Petke

Designated Players*: Thierry Henry (France), Tim Cahill (Australia)

Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

- -

WESTERN CONFERENCE

FC Dallas

Joined MLS: 1996 (as Dallas Burn)

MLS Cup wins: None

Regular season record: 16-12-6

Head Coach: Oscar Pareja (Colombia)

Designated Players* Mauro Diaz (Argentina), Andres Escobar (Colombia), David Texeira (Uruguay).

Stadium: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas.

- - - -

LA Galaxy

Joined MLS: 1996

MLS Cup wins: Four (2012, 2011, 2005, 2002)

Regular season record: 17-7-10

Head Coach: Bruce Arena

Designated Players*: Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland), Landon Donovan (United States), Omar Gonzalez (United States).

Stadium: StubHub Center, Carson, California.

- -

Real Salt Lake

Joined MLS: 2005

MLS Cup wins: One (2009)

Regular season record: 15-8-11

Head Coach: Jeff Cassar

Designated Players*: Sebastian Jaime (Argentina), Javier Morales (Argentina).

Stadium: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah.

- -

Seattle Sounders

Joined MLS: 2009

MLS Cup wins: None

Regular season record:

Head Coach: Sigi Schmid

Designated Players*: Obafemi Martins (Nigeria), Clint Dempsey (United States), Osvaldo Alonso (Cuba)

Stadium: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington.

- -

(*) Designated Players are leading players who are paid mostly outside of the salary cap. (Compiled by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)