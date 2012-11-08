Nov 7 The Major League Soccer Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game between the New York Red Bulls and D.C United on Wednesday was postponed after a snow storm hit New Jersey.

Despite efforts to clear the snow from the field at Red Bull Arena, officials decided to postpone the game until Thursday.

The two-legged semi-final stands at 1-1 after Saturday's first game in Washington, D.C.

Two other playoff games are scheduled for Wednesday with Sporting Kansas City facing the Houston Dynamo and the L.A Galaxy travelling to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Houston lead 2-0 from their home leg while San Jose take a one goal advantage back home after victory in Los Angeles.

(Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)