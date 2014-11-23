Nov 23 Jermaine Jones grabbed an 85th minute winner as the New England Revolution beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 in the first leg of Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference final on Sunday.

The pair will meet again on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts to decide who will meet the Seattle Sounders or the LA Galaxy in the MLS Cup on December 7.

The Revolution, who had never previously won at Red Bull Arena, took the lead in the 17th minute when Teal Bunbury cut in from the right flank and superbly curled the ball past New York keeper Luis Robles.

Ten minutes later the Red Bulls were back on level terms with Peguy Luyindula's shot, at the second attempt, coming out off the bar and Bradley Wright-Phillips heading in his 31st goal of the season.

English striker Wright-Phillips missed a good opportunity just before the break when he could not keep down a header from close range after nice work from Thierry Henry.

But at the close of a fiercely contested second half, Lee Nguyen broke from midfield, fed Bunbury to his right and German-born U.S. international Jones burst from deep to slide the ball in from close range and give New England a potentially vital second away goal.

The Galaxy were hosting the Sounders in their Western Conference final, first-leg, later on Sunday. (Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami, editing by Gene Cherry)