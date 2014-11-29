Nov 29 Charlie Davies scored twice as the New England Revolution reached the MLS Cup, the league's title game, after Saturday's 2-2 draw with the New York Red Bulls gave them a 4-3 aggregate win in the Eastern Conference final.

New York, who lost 2-1 at home in the first leg, took the lead in the 26th minute when Australian forward Tim Cahill poked home from close range after good work from Thierry Henry in what could have been his final game for the club.

A 41st minute Davies header restored New England's aggregate advantage but the Red Bulls fought back through a 52nd minute goal from Frenchman Peguy Luyindula to raise the prospect of extra-time.

With 20 minutes left though, Chris Tierney picked out Davies with a fine cross from the left and the American striker powered in a header.

The Revolution will face the winner of the Western Conference for the MLS championship. The L.A. Galaxy defend a 1-0 lead from the first leg when they travel to Seattle on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Henry's contract with the Red Bulls ends this year and he has given no indication of extending his deal. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami, Editing by Gene Cherry)