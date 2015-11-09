Nov 8 Kei Kamara scored twice, including one in extra time, as Columbus Crew beat Montreal Impact 3-1 on Sunday and advanced to Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference final.

Columbus, who lost the first leg 2-1 last week, will face New York in the conference final after the Red Bulls edged DC United 1-0 on Sunday for a 2-0 aggregate victory.

In the Western Conference, Dallas booked their spot in the final by beating Seattle in a shootout after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate, while Portland advanced with a 2-0 win over Vancouver following a goalless draw in the first leg.

In Columbus, Kamara opened the scoring in the fourth minute by heading home a cross from Waylon Francis.

Montreal responded in the 40th minute through Dilly Duka before Ethan Finlay put the home side 2-1 up in the 78th minute, sending the game to extra time tied at 3-3 on aggregate.

Kamara popped up again in the 111th minute to head home his second of the game after a pinpoint cross to the far post by Cedrick Mabwati to make it 4-3 to Columbus, who will be playing in their first conference final since 2008.

"It was a great pass by Cedrick. I didn't have to do much, he put the perfect ball up for me and I just got my head on it," Kamara said.

"The boys in the locker room (are what make this special). I'm just proud to be a part of these guys."

Crew will next face NY Red Bulls after Bradley Wright-Phillips scored in the second minute of added time against DC United to book his side a return trip to the conference final.

Walker Zimmerman made the difference for Dallas, forcing extra time with a late goal then scoring the clinching spot kick to see off Seattle. Dallas's 20-year-old goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez saved two two kicks in the shootout.

Dallas will now face Portland after goals Fanendo Adi and Diego Chara gave them a 2-0 win over the Whitecaps in Vancouver.

