Nov 2 Thierry Henry created both goals as New York Red Bulls beat D.C United 2-0 in their Major League Soccer Eastern Conference semi-final, first leg game on Sunday while the Seattle Sounders earned a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas in the Western Conference game.

The 37-year-old former France international, whose contract with the Red Bulls ends this season, showed plenty of his class playing in a withdrawn role on the left flank.

It was a delightful back-heel from Henry that found Bradley Wright-Phillips in the 40th minute and the English striker made no mistake, firing in his 30th goal of the season.

D.C United, who finished top of the East in the regular season, went close on the hour when a dipping drive from Argentine Fabian Espindola flashed just over the bar.

But that was one of the few real chances created by Ben Olsen's team who never got into top gear against a confident New York.

D.C keeper Bill Hamid pulled off a fine double save in the 68th minute to deny Lloyd Sam and then Wright-Phillips as the Red Bulls piled on the pressure.

New York got their deserved second in the 74th minute when Henry lifted a ball over the top to his compatriot Peguy Luyindula and the veteran former Paris St Germain midfielder coolly slotted through the legs of the oncoming Hamid.

Dax McCarty should have made it 3-0 but, left unmarked in the area, he flashed his free header wide.

The second-leg at United's RFK Stadium will be played on Saturday.

In Dallas, Brazilian Michel gave the home side a 34th minute lead with a penalty after Andres Escobar was brought down in the area by Marco Pappa.

Seattle threatened an equaliser just before the interval when Nigeria international Obafemi Martins broke into the box but his drive was saved by Dallas' Peruvian keeper Raul Fernandez and Matt Hedges cleared the loose ball off the line.

The Sounders drew level in the 54th minute when Pappa whipped in a free-kick from the right and Cuban midfielder Osvaldo Alonso made a great run to glance a header into the net.

With a potentially vital away goal, Seattle appeared content with a draw but Dallas came close to restoring their lead when a powerful drive from Michel was well saved by Sounders keeper Stefan Frei at the near post.

Then in the final stages the pacey Fabian Castillo cut in from the right and fired in a shot which Frei did well to keep out.

The second-leg will take place in Seattle on Nov. 10. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)