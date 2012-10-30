Oct 30 Major League Soccer's playoffs begin on Wednesday with the first of two knockout games to determine the final teams who will enter the Eastern and Western Conference semi-finals.
The two semi-finals will be played over two-legs on a home and away basis, as will the Conference finals.
The final, MLS Cup, will be held on Dec. 1 at the home of the highest-ranked team appearing in the game.
Schedule:
Knockout round
Wed, Oct. 31: Chicago Fire v Houston Dynamo
Thu, Nov. 1: L.A Galaxy v Vancouver Whitecaps.
Eastern Conference Semi-finals
First legs:
Sat, Nov. 3: New York Red Bulls v D.C. United
Sun, Nov. 4: Chicago Fire or Houston Dynamo v Sporting Kansas City.
Second legs:
Wed, Nov. 7: D.C United v New York Red Bulls
Wed, Nov. 7: Sporting Kansas City v Chicago Fire or Houston Dynamo.
Western Conference Semi-finals:
First legs:
Fri, Nov. 2: Seattle Sounders v Real Salt Lake
Sun, Nov. 4: LA Galaxy or Vancouver Whitecaps v San Jose Earthquakes
Second legs:
Thu, Nov. 8: Real Salt Lake v Seattle Sounders
Thu, Nov. 8: San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy or Vancouver Whitecaps
Conference Championships
First legs (at lower seed)
Sat, Nov. 10: Eastern Conference
Sun, Nov. 11: Western Conference (if in Seattle Mon, Nov 12)
Second legs (at higher seed)
Nov. 17 or 18
MLS Cup 2012
Sat, Dec. 1: (hosted by finalist with best regular season record) (Compiled by Simon Evans in Miami; editing by Rex Gowar)