Oct 30 Major League Soccer's playoffs begin on Wednesday with the first of two knockout games to determine the final teams who will enter the Eastern and Western Conference semi-finals.

The two semi-finals will be played over two-legs on a home and away basis, as will the Conference finals.

The final, MLS Cup, will be held on Dec. 1 at the home of the highest-ranked team appearing in the game.

Schedule:

Knockout round

Wed, Oct. 31: Chicago Fire v Houston Dynamo

Thu, Nov. 1: L.A Galaxy v Vancouver Whitecaps.

Eastern Conference Semi-finals

First legs:

Sat, Nov. 3: New York Red Bulls v D.C. United

Sun, Nov. 4: Chicago Fire or Houston Dynamo v Sporting Kansas City.

Second legs:

Wed, Nov. 7: D.C United v New York Red Bulls

Wed, Nov. 7: Sporting Kansas City v Chicago Fire or Houston Dynamo.

Western Conference Semi-finals:

First legs:

Fri, Nov. 2: Seattle Sounders v Real Salt Lake

Sun, Nov. 4: LA Galaxy or Vancouver Whitecaps v San Jose Earthquakes

Second legs:

Thu, Nov. 8: Real Salt Lake v Seattle Sounders

Thu, Nov. 8: San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy or Vancouver Whitecaps

Conference Championships

First legs (at lower seed)

Sat, Nov. 10: Eastern Conference

Sun, Nov. 11: Western Conference (if in Seattle Mon, Nov 12)

Second legs (at higher seed)

Nov. 17 or 18

MLS Cup 2012

Sat, Dec. 1: (hosted by finalist with best regular season record) (Compiled by Simon Evans in Miami; editing by Rex Gowar)