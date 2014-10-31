Oct 31 Schedule of games for Major League Soccer's playoffs (All times GMT):
Eastern Conference semi-finals:
First legs
Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution - Nov. 1, (2000)
New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United - Nov. 2, (2000)
Second legs
D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls - Nov. 8, (1830)
New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew - Nov. 9, (2100)
- -
Western Conference semi-finals:
First legs
Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy - Nov. 1, (0000)
Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas - Nov. 2, (0100)
Second legs:
LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake - Nov. 9, (2330)
Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas - Nov. 10, (0230)
- -
Conference championships
First legs - Nov. 22-23
Second legs - Nov. 29-30
- -
MLS Cup
East champion vs. West champion - Dec. 7 (Compiled by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)